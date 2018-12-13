Some Arsenal fans rejoiced when the starting lineup for their final Europa League group stage tie vs Qarabag was announced, Emery has been hailed for his team selection.

The main headline from Arsenal’s starting lineup is that club captain Laurent Koscielny is making his return from an achilles injury that has seen him sidelined for eight months.

The 33-year-old will be tasked with marshalling a young side to victory tonight, Unai Emery has decided to start talented young Gunners; Joseph Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Saka will make history when he runs out onto the pitch tonight as he will become the first player born in the 21st century to start a competitive game for Arsenal.

Check out the Gunners lineup below:

? LAURENT KOSCIELNY STARTS ? Our skipper makes his return from injury against @FKQarabaghEN – and here's the rest of our #UEL team news… pic.twitter.com/sImYCjoJUj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 13, 2018

World Cup winner Mesut Ozil is also making his first appearance for the Gunners in a month, this could be the chance that the attacking midfielder has been waiting for – Ozil has failed to impress since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger this summer.

These fans were excited to see superstar Mesut Ozil back in the starting lineup:

Ozil back from playing 76 days of fortnite — arun (@ahajra12) December 13, 2018

Happy for the return of Mesut Ozil and Koscielny https://t.co/CpFBIopDk9 — ??COUTINHO?? (@Phizeey) December 13, 2018

Might just watch this match cos of Ozil, I kinda miss watching him play — New Arsenal (@mr_thimi) December 13, 2018

Ozil back in the squad ? — AL? (@Lacazing) December 13, 2018

Good to have Koscielny and Ozil back also excited about youngsters COYG — Craig ??????? (@KentGooner77) December 13, 2018