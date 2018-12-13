Barcelona linked with major swap deal with PSG involving Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are reportedly in talks over a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain which would see Neymar and Ousmane Dembele swap places.

The 21-year-old Barca ace has been in good form so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

With a string of decisive goals, he has put a disappointing debut season at the Nou Camp behind to show signs that he’s capable of becoming a key figure for the Catalan giants.

However, as noted by The Sun, he was reportedly hit with a hefty fine this week after reporting late for training for the second time this year, and so there are perhaps issues over his professionalism that will still concern Barcelona.

As per the Mirror, constant speculation links Neymar with a return to Spain, and now it’s suggested by Le10Sport, as noted by Calciomercato, that a swap deal could be the subject of discussions between the two clubs to see Neymar and Dembele swap places.

Time will tell if such a deal materialises, but Barcelona would be securing the return of a world class superstar who enjoyed plenty of success alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his previous stint at the club.

As for PSG, they’d be getting a long-term solution to fill the void Neymar would leave behind, with Dembele now showing signs, on the pitch at least, that he’s capable of producing consistently at the highest level.

It still seems like an ambitious deal to make, but by perhaps inserting Dembele into the equation to make it a swap move and lessen the transfer fee involved in taking Neymar back to Barcelona, it could arguably be easier to reach an agreement.