Real Madrid have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, after it was reported that the Spurs midfielder ‘wants to leave’ the north London club in the summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Danish international wants to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, and that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are only willing to open negotiations with Los Blancos if Marco Asensio in involved in a deal for Eriksen.

The report also states that Asensio isn’t keen on a move to the Premier League side, and that Spurs are after €150M if they are to sell the former Ajax midfielder.

Eriksen is the main creative force in Tottenham’s side, and the Dane’s ability to create chances from nothing is one of the main reasons why he’s so highly rated.

Both Isco and Marco Asensio have struggled for Real so far this year, something that makes the club’s pursuit of Eriksen seem a lot more logical.

Don Balon have noted in the past that Eriksen is a target for the Spanish giants, thus the news regarding his want to leave Spurs will be music to the club’s ears.

Although Eriksen’s asking price is €150M, Real should definitely try and land a deal to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu given the qualities the Danish international could bring to their side.

And who knows, Eriksen’s arrival may be the thing Real need to get their season back on track…