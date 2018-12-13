Arsenal entertain Qarabag in the final round of Europa League group stage games looking to maintain their unbeaten record in this season’s competition.

What: Arsenal v FK Karabakh

When : Thursday 13th December 20:00

Where : Emirates Stadium, London

The Gunners have been in excellent form in all competitions, particularly in Europe where they’ve conceded just two goals and scored 11 in five games.

Arsenal already through as Group Winners

Emery’s side have already secured top spot in their Europa League qualifying group, and will go through as group winners due to their superior results over second placed Sporting. Even so, considering their Azerbaijan opponents have never won or even taken a point on English soil it should be plain sailing for Arsenal, even if they play the youngsters.

Mesut Özil and Aaron Ramsey have returned to full training for the Gunners, however they are unlikely to feature tonight, although defender Laurent Koscielny, who has been out for come considerable time, could make his first competitive start of the season as he eases his way back to match fitness.

Qarabag lacking quality?

Qarabag have won just one Europa League away game in almost four years, so it’s no surprise to see them as big as 12/1 to pick up all three points – it would be an absolute shock if they got anything from the game tonight, even if Arsenal have already qualified.

Both teams have scored in just one of Qarabag’s last seven Europa League games. So Arsenal win to nil looks tremendously good value at 21/20.

Joseph Willock and Emile Smith-Rowe were both on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s win over Vorskla and the latter is 15/8 to score anytime.

In fact Emile Smith-Rowe has scored in two of his last three appearances in the Europa League so it could be worth taking a punt on the emerging Arsenal midfielder to find the net once more.

This is a game you’d expect Arsenal to win and win comfortably over inferior oppositon.

The Gunners have scored at least three goals in each of their last five home wins in the Europa League. Arsenal on the -2 handicap looks a very decent 21/10. The draw is available at 11/2.

