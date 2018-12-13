Chelsea confirmed XI vs Mol Vidi: Maurizio Sarri’s decision to start duo has these Blues fans rejoicing

Chelsea are set to take on Mol Vidi in the Europa League tonight, with the Blues already having qualified for the next round of the competition as group winners.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have won all five of their group games in the competition so far this season, with a win tonight set to give them a 100% record in the group stage.

The west London side take on Hungarian outfit Mol Vidi this evening, who themselves can join Chelsea in the next round should they better the result BATE Borisov manage to get against PAOK.

Sarri has named a rather inexperienced side for the Blues’ clash today, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi being handed starts by the Italian.

And it’s the inclusion of these two stars that has some Blues fans rejoicing.

Following the announcement of Chelsea’s starting XI for tonight’s clash, Blues supporters flocked to Twitter to rejoice at the sight of both Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi being handed starts.

We’ve picked out a few of those tweets, and have included them below.

In our view, it’s nice to see Chelsea finally give their younger stars a chance for once, even if it’s just in a meaningless game like tonight’s one!

Hudson Odoi, Ampadu and Loftus Cheek all start Chelsea fans : pic.twitter.com/2O4mnydu3K — Pys (@CFCPys) December 13, 2018

AMPADU AND HUDSON ODOOIIIII — luc (@lucocarter) December 13, 2018

Hudson-odoi thank god — chels? (@ChelsParker18) December 13, 2018

Ampadu and CHO ? — DA_14 (@anyinsah_d) December 13, 2018

AMPADU AND CHO IN THE SAME 11..GOOD DAYS — Loki Chaudhary (@FightingItOut) December 13, 2018

At least Hudson is starting ??

Good luck y'all ? — KingdomKid?? (@membrey16) December 13, 2018

Inject ???. Ampadu and CHO starting. Cumming on the bench. — Baafi 1 (@baafidaniel) December 13, 2018