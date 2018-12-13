Good news for Man Utd and Barcelona: Euro giants could be forced to sell €75m+ transfer target

Man Utd and Barcelona may well be alerted by the news that Inter could reportedly be forced to sell a marquee name due to their financial situation.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri will have to potentially raise up to €50m by June to fall in line with FFP regulations, and one of the players who could be sacrificed is Milan Skriniar.

The 23-year-old has firmly established himself as a crucial figure for the Italian giants, guiding them to Champions League qualification last season while continuing to play a prominent role for Luciano Spalletti this year.

However, if the pressure is put on to raise those funds as mentioned above, he is undoubtedly one of their most valuable assets and could help cover any financial issues that they encounter.

If that happens, it could be of interest to Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Express noting last month that the trio of European giants were interested in prising the Slovakian international away from the San Siro.

It remains to be seen if the issue touted above has a knock-on effect for Skriniar’s price-tag, as Football Italia have previously suggested that Inter value their centre-half in excess of €75m.

In turn, any interested party will have to splash out a significant sum for Skriniar, but it could be worth it considering their defensive troubles so far this season.

United have conceded 26 goals in just 16 Premier League outings to give them the joint-worst defensive record of the top 13 sides in the table.

That in turn has contributed to their struggles as they sit eight points adrift of the top four.

As for Barcelona, although they remain at the summit of the La Liga standings, they’ve conceded 19 goals in 15 league outings, which is the joint-worst defence out of the top five sides.

With that in mind, it certainly seems as though both clubs need to tighten up at the back to compete at the highest level and Skriniar could undoubtedly help them do that while also offering real quality and composure on the ball to build out from the back.