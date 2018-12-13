“January transfer off then” – These Chelsea fans devastated as Blues star’s injury could see potential transfer departure scuppered

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was taken off injured during his side’s clash vs Mol Vidi this evening, something that has left a number of the club’s fans devastated.

The Blues were drawing 1-1 just before half time when the Spaniard seemed to land awkwardly following an attempt on goal, with the forward grabbing his left knee just moments after seeing his effort saved.

Morata had to be taken off almost immediately by the away side, as Olivier Giroud was brought on to replace the former Real Madrid man up front for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

This left Chelsea fans devastated, as they were left to wonder how the club were going to ship out the striker in the January window if he has in fact sustained a serious injury, something that looks like it could be the case.

The Mirror have noted recently that Morata could very well leave the club in the January window according to reports in his home country of Spain.

However that potential move looks like it could very well be off if the Spaniard has suffered a serious injury against Mol Vidi tonight.

Following the incident, Blues fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment at seeing the forward go off injured, as it means selling him in January may very well become an impossibility.

Morata injured looks serious. January transfer off then. Damn — Tay Fam (@SarriOut) December 13, 2018

Oh no! We won’t be able to sell Morata in January now! — Harrison (@HarrisonLeggo) December 13, 2018

Noooo!!!!! Morata gotta be healthy so we can sell him in January. — Jamaal Hashburn (@336WarD) December 13, 2018

Morata injured & subbed off. How we gonna get rid of him in January now?? — ?? (@_cfcjames) December 13, 2018

Positive that Morata is no longer playing, but if it’s serious… wont be able to sell him in January — Nico “Oyabin” (@NicoSulky) December 13, 2018

Typical for Morata to be injured on the verge of him leaving in January — Luke (@LukeyboiWalker) December 13, 2018