“January transfer off then” – These Chelsea fans devastated as Blues star’s injury could see potential transfer departure scuppered

Chelsea FC
Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was taken off injured during his side’s clash vs Mol Vidi this evening, something that has left a number of the club’s fans devastated.

The Blues were drawing 1-1 just before half time when the Spaniard seemed to land awkwardly following an attempt on goal, with the forward grabbing his left knee just moments after seeing his effort saved.

Morata had to be taken off almost immediately by the away side, as Olivier Giroud was brought on to replace the former Real Madrid man up front for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

This left Chelsea fans devastated, as they were left to wonder how the club were going to ship out the striker in the January window if he has in fact sustained a serious injury, something that looks like it could be the case.

The Mirror have noted recently that Morata could very well leave the club in the January window according to reports in his home country of Spain.

However that potential move looks like it could very well be off if the Spaniard has suffered a serious injury against Mol Vidi tonight.

Following the incident, Blues fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment at seeing the forward go off injured, as it means selling him in January may very well become an impossibility.

