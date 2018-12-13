Manchester City have identified this £50m-rated left-back from one of the Premier League’s most exciting sides as the ideal replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

According to a report from Mirror Football, the Premier League champions are eyeing a move for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in the January transfer window.

The five-time England international is reportedly worth around £50m, City’s task of prying Chilwell away from Leicester’s hands could be difficult given that the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Foxes until 2024 only two months ago.

Chilwell has been fantastic for club and country this season, as well as becoming a mainstay for the Three Lions, the youngster has started all 16 of Leicester’s Premier League matches this season.

City will no doubt move for a left-back in the January transfer window, Benjamin Mendy is expected to be out until late February at the very least.

The Frenchman missed the majority of City’s title-winning campaign last year and it looks as though the World Cup winner’s second season in Manchester is also set to be spoiled by injury problems.