Manchester City to make move for £50m-rated Premier League left-back in January

Manchester City have identified this £50m-rated left-back from one of the Premier League’s most exciting sides as the ideal replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

According to a report from Mirror Football, the Premier League champions are eyeing a move for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in the January transfer window.

The five-time England international is reportedly worth around £50m, City’s task of prying Chilwell away from Leicester’s hands could be difficult given that the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Foxes until 2024 only two months ago.

Ben Chilwell for England

Chilwell came off the bench to make his debut for the Three Lions in September and the Leicester left-back has since gone onto start England’s last four matches. The full-back has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s side and the ace is one of the reasons why England are through to the Nations League finals tournament.

Chilwell has been fantastic for club and country this season, as well as becoming a mainstay for the Three Lions, the youngster has started all 16 of Leicester’s Premier League matches this season.

City will no doubt move for a left-back in the January transfer window, Benjamin Mendy is expected to be out until late February at the very least.

The Frenchman missed the majority of City’s title-winning campaign last year and it looks as though the World Cup winner’s second season in Manchester is also set to be spoiled by injury problems.

