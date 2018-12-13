Manchester City to open negotiations over transfer of quality £71M midfield maestro in summer

Manchester City are set to enter negotiations over a deal for Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos at the end of the season.

According to Don Balon, the former Bayern Munich man has made the decision to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, with it also being stated that the player has chosen Man City at his next club.

The report from the Spanish news outlet also states that the Premier League champions will enter negotiations over a move for Kroos in the summer, and that Real Madrid are after a minimum of £71M (€80M) for his signature.

Man City’s midfield is already one of the strongest in the world in terms of quality and depth, and adding Kroos the equation would only end up bolstering Pep Guardiola’s choice of players to pick from in the centre of the park.

The German international has shown during his time with both Bayern and Los Blancos that he is one of the best midfielders in the world, with the player playing a big role alongside Luka Modric in the centre of the park for the Spanish giants in their last 3 Champions League triumphs.

Despite the overall depth they have in midfield, players like Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have become fairly injury prone in the past few seasons, thus signing Kroos from Real seems like a smart move for City to make in the long run.

Only time will tell if Kroos ends up signing for City, something that looks fairly likely if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.