Manchester United could smash the record fee paid for a defender in the January transfer window – putting a stop to the Red Devils’ defensive woes this season.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Manchester United could make Napoli’s one-man brick wall Kalidou Koulibaly the most expensive defender in history in the January transfer window.

The report states that the Red Devils have already had two bids rejected for the stalwart and the Italian side are holding out for a whopping £100m for the in-form defender.

United have been crying out for a commanding centre-back in recent years and the 27-year-old could be the man to fill the boots left by Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand all those years ago.

The previous transfer record for a defender was set by United’s rivals – Liverpool. The Anfield outfit parted with a fee of £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk in January of this year according to BBC Sport.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of putting a stop to their defensive woes, the side’s poor defensive record this season could see Jose Mourinho’s men fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.