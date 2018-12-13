‘Not sure he’s as good as people make out’ – Man Utd urged to drop Paul Pogba for clash with Liverpool by Sky Sports pundit

After failing to impress against Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba has come under further scrutiny.

The Frenchman failed to take his opportunity in Spain, as United slumped to a 2-1 defeat and in turn missed out on a chance to finish top of their group given Juventus fell to a loss too.

Having been dropped to the bench in recent weeks against Young Boys, Arsenal and Fulham, the midweek game was seen as a chance for Pogba to prove his quality and earn his place in the starting line-up on a regular basis again.

Aside from a generally disappointing outing, he was also guilty of a horror miss too, as seen in the video below, which wouldn’t have done much for his confidence.

Paul Pogba… ? How has he missed that?! pic.twitter.com/Z8wz1cyMjL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2018

Now, Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy has insisted that Jose Mourinho will have to drop the struggling World Cup winner for the huge encounter with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and has even gone further by questioning whether or not Pogba is even as good as he’s made out to be.

“Pogba was poor again tonight,” he told Sky Sports. “Mourinho isn’t getting the best out of Pogba, that’s clear. There is a lack of interest from Pogba. His performance in Valencia was concerning.

“I’m not sure if he is as good as a lot of people make out.

“If you’re Mourinho, after Pogba’s performance today, it will be very difficult to say he has to play, he has to leave him out again.”

On paper, Pogba remains United’s most talented midfielder. However, whether it’s down to Mourinho’s inability to get the best out of him or Pogba’s lack of desire and inconsistency, or perhaps a combination of all the above, something isn’t quite right at Old Trafford.

As noted by The Mirror, former club Juventus are being linked with a swoop for the 25-year-old, and if his struggles continue at United, an exit arguably makes most sense for all concerned.