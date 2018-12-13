Man City have reportedly joined the transfer battle to land Roma forward Cengiz Under, with Arsenal previously linked with a swoop.

Given City have bagged 45 goals in just 16 Premier League games so far this season, it doesn’t appear as though they need to be considering any further attacking reinforcements.

With Liverpool now boasting the best defensive record in the top flight, it could be argued that Pep Guardiola should be looking at the opposite end of the pitch to strengthen his squad.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish tactician is said to be eyeing a move for Under, who continues to play an impressive role in Roma’s attack this season.

The 21-year-old winger has scored five goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and as per Football Italia, he has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, with it also being said that he is valued at €50m.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not the two Premier League giants now go head-to-head over the signing of Under, who arguably makes more sense for the Gunners than he does for the reigning Premier League champions.

Guardiola already has the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva to play out wide, while Unai Emery’s creative options behind his front men prefer more central attacking roles when considering the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that City could now emerge as competition for the Gunners, and so it remains to be seen if Guardiola’s potent attack gains another quality young player to strengthen it next year.