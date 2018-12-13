Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia has uploaded a picture of a gruesome scar that he received from his challenge on Valencia ace Toni Lato.

The United captain’s tackle on the Valencia full-back had the 21-year-old rolling around in agony and it’s a surprise that Lato managed to get back to his feet after the challenge.

Unfortunately the Spaniard succumbed to his injuries in the second-half and was brought off in the 51st minute of the match.

Lato posted a picture of the scar the challenge left on social media:

And that's Toni Lato's leg after Antonio Valencia foul. pic.twitter.com/0RYL7ka0wM — Micha? Kosim (??) (@en_kosim) December 12, 2018

Here is Valencia’s response to Lato, the Ecuadorian certainly feels he came out of the challenge worse off, Valencia posted this picture with the ‘shush’ emoji:

ANTONIO VALENCIA: Maybe a reason why Antonio wanted to leave the pitch quicky at the end… pic.twitter.com/AJ1R8a3NjU — Manchester United ? (@NewManUtdNews) December 13, 2018

