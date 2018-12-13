Menu

(Photo) – Manchester United star Antonio Valencia posts gruelling picture of scar suffered against Valencia

Manchester United FC
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia has uploaded a picture of a gruesome scar that he received from his challenge on Valencia ace Toni Lato.

The United captain’s tackle on the Valencia full-back had the 21-year-old rolling around in agony and it’s a surprise that Lato managed to get back to his feet after the challenge.

Unfortunately the Spaniard succumbed to his injuries in the second-half and was brought off in the 51st minute of the match.

Lato posted a picture of the scar the challenge left on social media:

Here is Valencia’s response to Lato, the Ecuadorian certainly feels he came out of the challenge worse off, Valencia posted this picture with the ‘shush’ emoji:

Do you think Valencia should have been sent off for his vicious tackle?

