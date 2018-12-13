Photo: Michy Batshuayi trolls Phil Jones after Man Utd loss at Valencia

Man Utd defender Phil Jones has built a reputation for pulling some rather odd faces while in action, and Michy Batshuayi has caught him in the act again.

It came during United’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Jones scoring a comical own goal to help seal the win for the Spanish outfit, as seen in the link below.

SEE MORE: Video: Phil Jones own goal sees Man United star beat Sergio Romero with great finish to hand Valencia 2-0 lead

Unfortunately, his night got even worse as while commenting on a Twitter post relating to his boots, Batshuayi switched the focus to Jones, who was busy pulling one of his signature faces in the background and as seen below, the Belgian forward couldn’t help but have a cheeky dig.

It’s all fun for the Chelsea loanee who has established himself as one of the more jovial and open footballers in Europe, and especially after his side got a solid win, he can surely be allowed to enjoy himself a little too.

Whether or not Jones saw the funny side of it remains to be seen, but there is no denying that this isn’t the first time, and likely not the last, that the faces he pulls while playing will be mentioned and trolled.

Fortunately for him and Man Utd though, his own goal didn’t prove to be costly as they had already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, there was disappointment as after Juventus lost to Young Boys, the Red Devils missed their opportunity to leapfrog the Turin giants into top spot in Group H.