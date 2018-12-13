Real Madrid look set to miss out on Eden Hazard transfer unless key change is made

Real Madrid look as if they are to miss out on signing Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard should they fail to make one key change to their club personnel.

As per Don Balon, as long as Santiago Solari is manager of Los Blancos, Hazard, and a number of other top stars, won’t be agreeing on a move to the Spanish capital.

It had been reported previously that Hazard’s shirt number and presentation date had all been decided by Real, however following this news, it seems as if the Spanish giants are going to have to get rid of Solari if they want to finalise the Belgian’s move to the club.

Following this report, it seems like Real are going to have to get rid of Solari in the near future if they are to stand any chance of bringing Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s somewhat understandable to hear that Hazard, and other stars, won’t come to Real whilst the Argentine in still in charge, as Solari hasn’t exactly had the best start to his stint as the club’s boss.

In Solari’s first 10 games in charge, Los Blancos have suffered suffered two humiliating defeats to both Eibar and CSKA Moscow, two fixtures they really should be taking away all three points from.

Leaving a big club like Chelsea will surely always be a risk from Hazard’s point of view, even if his next club does end up being Real Madrid.

And it seems like it’s a risk the Belgian isn’t willing to make if this story from Don Balon is anything to go by…