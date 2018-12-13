Real Madrid set to make transfer swoop for want-away goal-machine who has ‘affordable’ release clause

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a swoop for Argentina and Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, a player who is apparently keen to seal a move away from the Nerazzurri.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the forward has an ‘affordable’ release clause that stands at €110M, and that the signing of Icardi has been requested by a number of players at the club.

The report also states that the Argentine international could make a switch to the Spanish capital in January, and that following Inter’s recent elimination from the Champions League, Icardi would be allowed to play in the latter stages of the competition, something that’d be a huge boost for Los Blancos.

Icardi has shown during his last few seasons at the San Siro that he is one of the best and most lethal attackers in world football.

The 25-year-old has scored a total of 119 goals in 200 games for Inter thus far, a record that means he’s scored more than one goal every two games, a fantastic record that any striker would be proud to call their own.

Real could really do with a new striker to lead their attack, especially following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, as well as the clear decline that Karim Benzema has suffered in recent years.

The Frenchman has seriously struggled to maintain consist form over the last few campaigns, and it’s about time Real dipped into the transfer market to bring in a replacement for the 30-year-old.

Icardi would be a quality replacement for Benzema, and considering he’d be allowed to play in the Champions League following Inter’s exit, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Los Blancos move for the forward in the winter window.