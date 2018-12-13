Real Madrid transfer boost as €110m prolific 130-goal forward re-emerges as target

Fresh speculation has linked Real Madrid with a raid on Inter for star man Mauro Icardi after their exit from the Champions League this week.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another stellar campaign thus far, scoring 12 goals in 18 games, taking his career tally to 130 goals in 233 outings as he has emerged as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe during his time with the Nerazzurri.

On top of that, he has led them as club captain back to the Champions League, but after the disappointment of being eliminated from the competition this week, it has led to fresh question marks being raised over the Argentine’s future at the San Siro.

According to AS, it has sparked Real Madrid’s interest again and potentially paved the way for a move to the Spanish capital as Inter continue to fall short.

Aside from their failure to advance in Europe’s premier competition, the Italian giants currently sit in third place in Serie A, 14 points adrift of league leaders Juventus.

While Real Madrid aren’t faring much better this season as they sit in fourth place in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona, adding a clinical goalscorer like Icardi could help fire them up the table and towards a better chance of defending their European crown if a January move was to materialise.

Nevertheless, it’s highly unlikely that Inter are going to allow their club captain and leading goalscorer to leave half-way through the season, and so time will tell if a deal is agreed upon next summer if they opt to make a bid.

For now though, it appears as though the speculation over Icardi’s future is refusing to go away while Football Italia have previously noted that the Argentine ace has a €110m release clause in his contract valid for the start of July, and so it won’t be cheap to prise him away from the San Siro if Real Madrid decide to make a move.