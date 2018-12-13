Tottenham look set to hijack Everton’s deal for one of Barcelona’s in-form star’s this season. The star could be lured by the chance to play under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to a report from The Sun, Tottenham are hoping to snatch midfielder Andre Gomes from under the nose of Everton after the Portuguese star has impressed for the Toffees since joining on-loan from Barcelona at the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s understood that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is finally willing to back Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market, with speculation linking the Argentine to the Real Madrid and Manchester United hot seats intensifying in recent months.

Gomes joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £29.3m according to BBC Sport, the Portuguese star failed to impress in his first season at the Camp Nou and was consequently cast aside by the Blaugrana.

The 25-year-old playmaker has surprised his critics by turning his career around since making the move to Merseyside.

Tottenham now face the task of beating Everton to arranging a permanent deal for the midfielder.