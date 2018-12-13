Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette finished off a great team move to fire the Gunners into the lead in the 16th minute of their clash against Qarabag this evening.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah showed his tenacity and hunger for the Gunners by muscling off one of Qarabag’s players before Mesut Ozil picked up the ball and slipped it into the path of Lacazette.

A wonderful first-touch from Lacazette took him away from Qarabag’s helpless defender and the Frenchman blasted the ball into the back of the net to give Arsenal the lead in the 16th minute.

Check out a video of Lacazette’s goal below:

Arsenal seem to be a rejuvenated side under Unai Emery and the former Sevilla boss could return the North London outfit to their former glory.