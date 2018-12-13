One player that Chelsea are thought to be keeping close tabs on scored for his side in the Europa League this evening, the star is valued at around €45m.

Marseille winger and former Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin is attracting the interest of Chelsea as well as a host of Europe’s elite according to a report from the Metro.

The star is keen to make a move away from Marseille should the French giants fail to qualify for the Champions League this year.

Thauvin equalised with a lovely header for Marseille in the 10th minute of their Europa League tie against Cyprian club Apollon Limassol.

Unfortunately his goal will count for next to nothing as the French side sit at the bottom of their Europa League table with no hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Thauvin has succesfully managed to get this career back on track since he returned to France after his miserable spell on Tyneside. The 25-year-old was part of France’s World Cup winning squad this summer.