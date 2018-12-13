Video: Olivier Giroud scores sublime free-kick goal to draw Chelsea level vs Mol Vidi

Olivier Giroud scored an absolutely sensational free kick for Chelsea this evening as he drew the Blues level in their clash vs Mol Vidi in the Europa League.

The west London side had found themselves 2-1 down in the 2nd half thanks to a fine goal from Loic Nego, however they soon found an equaliser via Giroud, and it was a brilliant one at that!

The Frenchman stepped up to the set piece 20-yards from goal, as he beat the wall, the ‘keeper and a player on the line with his fantastic effort.

Giroud isn’t exactly known for his ability from set plays, so it was certainly a surprise to see him bury this one in the top corner!

You can catch the forward superb free-kick below. Great technique from the former Arsenal man!