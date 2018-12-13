Video: Romelu Lukaku labelled the “reincarnated Emile Heskey” as compilation of every Man United star’s touch vs Valencia emerges

Romelu Lukaku didn’t exactly have the best of games against Valencia the other night, something that’s been highlighted even further after a certain video emerged on Twitter.

Man United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Los Che at the Mestalla on Wednesday night, a result that condemned them to 2nd place in their Champions League group.

Most Man United players had absolute shockers against Marcelino’s side, with one of the most obvious being that of Lukaku’s.

The Belgian struggled throughout the entire game on Wednesday, as he failed to pose any real threat at all to Valencia’s defence.

Lukaku’s poor display was summed up perfectly by a video on Twitter which depicts every single touch the forward had in the game last night.

The 25-year-old constantly gave the ball away time and time again for United, something that lead to a number of fans mocking him on Twitter.

Lukaku was even labelled as a ‘reincarnated Emile Heskey’ following the emergence of this video, something that probably won’t be seen as a compliment in many people’s eyes!

Belgian Proximus 11+ pundits have taken lukaku’s touches vs valencia and compiled them into 1 video. This is the result: pic.twitter.com/yU3LWqYtut — Casper CFC (@Casper_VB) December 12, 2018

When he tried to switch flanks I nearly died of laughter ?????? — Aju_ogar Denis (@ogar_denis) December 13, 2018

Basically a reincarnated Emile Heskey ? — Ashley Jones (@ashleyjns0) December 13, 2018

Did anybody tell him we were in red? — Andrew Vail (@RedAndy60) December 13, 2018

@CathalTracey makes Emile Hesky look like Baggio — Stephen MagUiginn (@stephenbanty) December 13, 2018

Jesus Christ — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 13, 2018