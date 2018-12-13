Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was compared to Loris Karius after he made a shocking mistake that nearly cost Celtic a place in the Europa League knockout stages.
The Celtic and Scotland stopper had a costly momentary lapse in concentration in the 76th minute of the crucial encounter.
Gordon wasn’t aware of one of Red Bull Salzburg’s rushing attackers and the former Sunderland man shocked fans when he threw the ball directly at Salzburg’s Fredrik Gulbrandsen, the attacker didn’t turn down the gift of a goal this close to Christmas and he fired Salzburg into the lead.
Check out a video of Gordon’s dreadful error below:
WHAT ON EARTH?! ??
A huge error from Craig Gordon and Celtic are surely crashing out of Europe! pic.twitter.com/a62BH5QxGC
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 13, 2018
Fans likened Gordon’s goalkeeping woes to that of Loris Karius in the Champions League final last season.
Check out fan reaction to Gordon’s disaster:
My man did his best Karius impression 10/10 lad https://t.co/uzHIUmjn06
— chief (@aliIadiere) December 13, 2018
Karius and Craig Gordon pic.twitter.com/CDxLImmupd
— Oswald Cobbledick (@BobbyDidASamba) December 13, 2018
@rhys_brown97 remind you of anyone? ?
— Jamie (@jamieb1302) December 13, 2018
Gordon making karius look like Gordon banks
— Me (@LedleysBadKnee) December 13, 2018
Karius levels that
— Ashley Milner (@Cob_Muncher) December 13, 2018
When did Karius sign for Celtic ??
— Grant Cornelius (@grant_cornelius) December 13, 2018
is that you karius
— NerdboyKarim (@NerdboyK) December 13, 2018
Inner Karius
— Michael (@zVanquishx) December 13, 2018
Kariusesque
— Jack (@Jxckcameron) December 13, 2018