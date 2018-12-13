Menu

Video: ‘When did Karius sign for Celtic’ Craig Gordon makes horrendous mistake for Celtic in crucial Europa League clash

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was compared to Loris Karius after he made a shocking mistake that nearly cost Celtic a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

The Celtic and Scotland stopper had a costly momentary lapse in concentration in the 76th minute of the crucial encounter.

Gordon wasn’t aware of one of Red Bull Salzburg’s rushing attackers and the former Sunderland man shocked fans when he threw the ball directly at Salzburg’s Fredrik Gulbrandsen, the attacker didn’t turn down the gift of a goal this close to Christmas and he fired Salzburg into the lead.

Check out a video of Gordon’s dreadful error below:

Fans likened Gordon’s goalkeeping woes to that of Loris Karius in the Champions League final last season.

Check out fan reaction to Gordon’s disaster:

