Video: Willian scores superb free-kick goal to give Chelsea 1-0 lead vs Mol Vidi in Europa League clash

Willian scored a sensational free-kick for Chelsea this evening, as the Brazilian gave the Blues the lead in their clash against Mol Vidi in the Europa League.

The match itself was a rather dull affair up until Willian’s free-kick, with the winger’s set-piece seemingly sparking the game into life.

The 30-year-old buried his set-piece from 25 yards, leaving the Mol Vidi ‘keeper with no chance, however the Blues were pegged back almost instantly as their Hungarian opponents equalised just seconds later.

Here’s a clip of Willian’s superb strike this evening. Fine goal from the Brazilian!