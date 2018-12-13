Who Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham could get in Champions League knock-out stages

Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham all made it through to the Champions League knockout stage this week, but they’ve got mixed hopes of who they could meet next.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in a great position having topped their group, and they will arguably fancy their chances against the likes of Schalke and Ajax, if the draw pits them together.

However, it’s a bleaker picture for the other trio, as having finished as runners-up in their respective groups, it could lead to a nightmare clash for them.

As seen in the groupings below, United, Liverpool and Tottenham could all be handed a hugely difficult tie, with the likes of reigning champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus in play for them.

The draw will take place on Monday and so there isn’t long to go before they find out their fate, but ultimately having made it through the group stage, it remains to be seen how much further the quartet of English sides go if they cross paths with some giants of Europe next.

Man City

– Atletico Madrid

– Roma

– Schalke

– Ajax

Man Utd

– Real Madrid

– Bayern Munich

– Barcelona

– PSG

– Dortmund

– Porto

Liverpool

– Real Madrid

– Bayern Munich

– Barcelona

– Juventus

– Dortmund

– Porto

Tottenham

– Real Madrid

– Bayern Munich

– Juventus

– PSG

– Dortmund

– Porto