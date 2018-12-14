Arsenal and Chelsea lead race to land €15m Barcelona ace in January transfer window

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set for a transfer battle over the January signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time so far this season, making just five appearances across all competitions.

With competition for places fierce at the Nou Camp, it’s unlikely that his situation will change any time soon, and so that could force him to now consider his options moving forward.

According to Marca, both Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the way in trying to prise him away from the Catalan giants, but they will demand up to €15m to reach an agreement over a transfer in the New Year.

Suarez suits both managers in question, with Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri both preferring to play a possession-based game which requires technically gifted players.

Particularly with Mateo Kovacic’s loan spell set to end in the summer, perhaps Chelsea are more in need of a player like Suarez to play alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, although the Gunners will have to find a replacement for Aaron Ramsey when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In turn, it sets up a potentially fascinating transfer scrap between the two Premier League giants, as both are certainly in need of midfield reinforcements.

From Suarez’s perspective, it could be the ideal new challenge that he needs to prove his quality and worth, as he simply hasn’t been able to establish himself as a prominent figure for Barcelona.

The reigning Spanish champions will likely benefit from the transfer fee, putting that towards addressing an area in which coach Ernesto Valverde feels that they can improve still, while still boasting the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Arthur in midfield.