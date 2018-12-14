Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be presented with a real selection headache when Man Utd visit Anfield on Sunday.

As noted by BBC Sport, Joe Gomez has been ruled out for six weeks with a fractured leg, while Joel Matip is also out for the same timeframe with a broken collarbone, as per The Telegraph.

Coupled with the lack of playing time and injury troubles that the likes of Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne have had so far this season, it’s a far from ideal situation for the Reds to be in ahead of such a major fixture.

Now, it’s reportedly set to get worse as The Sun note that Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to miss the game this weekend as he sustained a foot injury in the win over Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.

That’s a number of key defensive options now likely ruled out for Klopp, and so although he does have an option of James Milner showing his versatility and dropping into the backline while perhaps Lovren will be thrown back into the mix, it’s not ideal to be dealing with the disruption such injury setbacks cause.

Particularly at such a busy time of the year with the festive period upon us, the German tactician will likely also be concerned for the coming weeks and how the absences noted above will affect Liverpool’s title march.

The Merseyside giants currently sit top of the Premier League table, just a point above reigning champions Manchester City, and so they will be desperate to avoid any slip-ups this weekend.

Given it’s United too and the history between the two great rivals, Klopp will hope that his side can keep things tight at the back and exploit United’s own injury troubles, with the Manchester Evening News noting that up to nine first-team stars could be missing for Jose Mourinho too.