Barcelona tipped to win race to land classy January signing ahead of Euro rivals

Barcelona remain on course to compete for major honours this season, and reports claim they could be bringing in January reinforcements to help too.

The Catalan giants sit top of La Liga with a three-point lead over their nearest rivals, while they advanced as group winners into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Coach Ernesto Valverde seemingly has struck the right balance in his squad for the most part, but as noted by Calciomercato, via reports in England, it’s claimed that Barcelona are edging closer to securing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January.

The 23-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and so with time running out to agree on a renewal, the French giants are running the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer.

In turn, agreeing to a cut-price January deal seems to make sense from their perspective, but time will tell if a move materialises in the New Year, or if an agreement is put in place for the Frenchman to join on a free at the end of the season.

It’s added in the report that both Manchester City and Juventus are also keen on Rabiot, and so it remains to be seen if they launch a last-minute bid to convince him otherwise, but it’s suggested that he’s edging ever closer to moving to the Nou Camp.

Given the technical quality and creative class that he has on the ball, it can be argued that Rabiot is an ideal fit for the Barcelona midfield, providing a long-term option for the reigning Spanish champions alongside the likes of club stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo claim that €75m-rated Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong is also a transfer target, and so it remains to be seen how a possible Rabiot arrival would affect that touted move.