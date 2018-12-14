Two promotion hopefuls go head to head in the Championship on Friday as Sheffield United entertain West Brom at Bramall Lane tonight (KO 19:45)

Fifth place West Brom will leapfrog the Blades into third if they’re victorious on the road with just a point separating the two sides.

Chris Wilder’s side head into the game having taken just a point from their last two home games and having failed to score in both. In fact the Blades have only netted twice in 360 minutes on home soil.

Can Sheffield Utd stop their goal drought?

West Brom meanwhile are unbeaten in five league games, averaging at least two goals per game and without a clean sheet since October, so goals should be guaranteed. Darren Moore’s side just about managed to hold on to their five game unbeaten streak with a late leveler against the division’s form team, Aston Villa last week.

The Baggies boast a half decent away record and they’ll be hopeful of continuing that trend tonight. – they’ve won their last two away games by the same scoreline of 2-1 and it’s 10/1 for it to happen again.

Billy Sharp ended a five game drought in front of goal last time out bagging his 11th goal of the season. The striker is 9/2 to open the scoring. Ooh and when Billy Sharp scores, Sheffield United win.

The Blades have taken maximum points in every game he’s scored in in the league this campaign keep and eye on the team sheets for this one.

Baggies look to continue unbeaten run

West Brom’s biggest threat will be Jay Rodriguez. The forward controversially netted his tenth goal of the season against rivals Villa last weekend to rescue a point at the death. Rodriguez seemed to use his hand to bundle the ball over the line, they all count eh?

The Baggies’ striker is 2/1 to score anytime.

With home advantage Sheffield United are the bookies favourites for all three points at 6/5, West Brom can be backed at 21/10 and the draw is available at 12/5.

