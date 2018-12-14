Double swoop: AC Milan line up Chelsea midfield duo in January window

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a double swoop on Chelsea in January, with Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Loftus-Cheek said to be on their radar.

The Rossoneri have been hit by injuries in recent months, with influential duo Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura ruled out until next year and next season respectively.

That has decimated their midfield, which was already lacking in quality depth, and that has been exposed as seen in their Europa League exit on Thursday night.

As they continue to chase a top-four finish in Serie A this season to qualify for the Champions League next year, Gennaro Gattuso could get some January reinforcements to help their bid.

According to The Sun, via reports in Italy, it’s suggested that not only is Fabregas a transfer target in the New Year, but the Italian giants are also looking at Loftus-Cheek.

Both midfielders have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri, with the pair both making 12 appearances apiece across all competitions.

That will undoubtedly be a huge frustration for both players despite being at different stages of their careers.

Fabregas will see his current Chelsea contract expire at the end of the season, and so perhaps an exit will be the best solution for the 31-year-old to secure a prominent role in the latter stages of his career.

As for Loftus-Cheek, the 22-year-old enjoyed a positive loan spell with Crystal Palace last season and earned a spot in the England squad at the World Cup this past summer. Now, he’s once again struggling to make a regular mark at Chelsea.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Milan are serious about both and if they can reach agreements for the duo, loan or otherwise, but it would certainly be welcomed by Gattuso to bolster his midfield.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, Milan are also set to see Lucas Paqueta arrive in January, and so adding key individuals for the second half of the campaign could help them get to Europe’s top table next season.