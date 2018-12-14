The ball is reportedly in Barcelona’s court as both Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are said to be prioritising a move to the Nou Camp next year.

The talented Ajax starlets have made quite the impression so early on in their respective careers, emerging as key figures for club and country in a short space of time.

De Ligt, 19, has made 86 appearances for the senior Ajax side while earning 13 caps for the Netherlands, while De Jong, 21, has made 61 appearances for Ajax and has enjoyed five outings for his country.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the exciting duo have been paired with a move to Barcelona and are said to be prioritising the Catalan giants over the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Further, it’s added that they could cost in the region of €140m in total, with €75m of that overall figure being attributed to De Jong.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Barca can reach an agreement with Ajax to edge closer to wrapping up the double signing, as ultimately the pair would surely be seen as two crucial long-term additions to the squad.

As noted in the report, the Dutch starlets would be perfect fits at the Nou Camp given their technical quality which would suit the Barcelona style of play.

On top of that, they would address two areas in which club stalwarts such as Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets aren’t getting any younger, and so they could act as long-term replacements while benefiting from working alongside the influential figures while they’re still at the top of their game and available to pass on their knowledge and experience.

It remains to be seen if Barca do indeed go on to sign the talented duo, but it would seem like a a huge step in the right direction if they were able to wrap up a double swoop and add two of the most sought-after young talents in Europe to their squad.