Great news for Man Utd: Influential ace tipped to sign new £400k-a-week deal

Man Utd are reportedly moving towards agreeing a new lucrative deal for goalkeeper David De Gea to secure his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world during his stint with the Red Devils, producing countless world-class performances and key saves to emerge as a fundamental figure in the side.

SEE MORE: Manchester United to smash transfer record for £100m-rated defender in January

With that in mind, the last thing that Jose Mourinho would want is to see the Spanish international move on, with ongoing question marks over his contract situation.

After exercising an option to extend his stay at Man Utd for another year, as noted by Sky Sports, that was ultimately just a short-term solution to the issue.

However, according to The Sun, United could be edging closer to securing De Gea’s long-term future as it’s suggested that he’s ready to pen a new deal which could see him earn £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

Naturally, that is a huge figure which will add a significant amount to the overall wage bill, but if United wish to compete at the highest level and win trophies moving forward, they have to keep their best players at the club and continue to build on that by bringing in more talent.

In turn, if they are able to go on and secure De Gea’s long-term future, it surely sends a great message to the supporters that the players still believe in the work being done at Man Utd to ensure they can compete for major honours, as well as appealing to prospective transfer targets.

While nothing official has been confirmed yet, the report above would certainly suggest that De Gea is moving closer to signing a new contract rather than heading towards an exit from the club which will be music to the ears of all concerned.