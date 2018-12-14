Key condition which could scupper Anthony Martial signing Man Utd contract renewal

Anthony Martial will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and there is reportedly a key condition holding back a Man Utd renewal.

The 23-year-old has made a positive impression this season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions to suggest that he’s capable of delivering consistently and establishing himself as a prominent figure under Jose Mourinho.

It comes after his fair share of struggles in securing a regular spot in the starting line-up, but given the more positive run in recent weeks, it could have been interpreted as being positive in potential contract talks too.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s been suggested that Martial is waiting to see if Mourinho leaves Old Trafford before the summer, before committing his long-term future to the Red Devils.

If accurate, that’s a damning insight into the relationship and trust that the French international has in Mourinho, and that would suggest that things still aren’t quite right despite his impressive run in the side.

With Man Utd still languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the top four, the pressure remains on Mourinho to ensure that the club meet their minimum objective of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

In turn, question marks could remain over the future of the Portuguese tactician, and should an exit materialise, that could result in Martial signing a new deal.

Nevertheless, with time running out and as he edges closer to becoming a free agent next summer, it could be a tense few months for United in their bid to avoid losing him for nothing.