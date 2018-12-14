Talks held: €20m-rated starlet eyed by Man Utd as solution to Mourinho’s defensive woes

Man Utd have reportedly already entered discussions with Galatasaray over the potential signing of defender Ozan Kabak.

The Red Devils have been porous at the back so far this season, conceding 26 goals in just 16 Premier League games to leave them with the joint-worst defensive record of the top 13 sides.

That in turn has also been a huge factor in why they remain in sixth place in the standings, and so evidently it’s an area of the squad that Jose Mourinho will be desperate to strengthen.

As noted by the Independent, the Portuguese tactician was said to be left bitterly frustrated that he didn’t get a new signing in the summer to bolster his backline, but a new arrival could be on the way.

According to Aksam, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd have reportedly opened talks with Galatasaray over Kabak, although the 18-year-old is said to be valued at €20m.

Considering their current issues and the need for an immediate fix, splashing out €20m on a prospect doesn’t particularly sound like the most sensible transfer strategy from the Red Devils, as opposed to spending a little more on a more experienced and proven individual.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if reported talks advance and an agreement is reached between the two clubs, but Mourinho will surely be hugely eager to get this signing right in order to shore things up defensively and not have to revisit that department again.

Time will tell if Kabak gets the opportunity of a lifetime to play for the Manchester giants, but with just a handful of appearances at senior level for the Turkish outfit and having been capped up to U18 level by Turkey, it doesn’t seem as though he’ll be the solution on paper.