What Jurgen Klopp said about Paul Pogba ahead of Liverpool clash with Man Utd

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refused to underestimate the potential influence that Paul Pogba could play for Man Utd on Sunday at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has been dropped to the bench by Jose Mourinho for recent outings against Young Boys, Arsenal and Fulham, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he starts this weekend.

Having been given the nod against Valencia in the Champions League in midweek and failed to impress, there is an argument that Mourinho can’t risk another indifferent display from the Frenchman in such a crucial clash, and so it would come as no surprise if Pogba is back on the bench.

Klopp though has insisted that his side will be prepared for Pogba if he does start on Sunday, and is clearly fully aware of the quality that he possesses. Albeit, he did take a dig at the media for their questioning about a rival player, something he doesn’t suspect they do for Mourinho.

“I don’t know how much you ask Jose Mourinho about players from us? Does somebody ask him about Gini Wijnaldum? I think 100 per cent not!” he told the media, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“What can I say? Paul Pogba is a world-class player. That’s all I can say, and he’s a Man United player so I think we should prepare for him as well.”

Meanwhile, he was also quizzed on whether or not he would like to manage Pogba, and the German tactician opted to go with the diplomatic answer to avoid creating any headlines.

“You know better than I, what happens if I give an answer to that question! So no answer! If you can make a story with that, that would be cool. ‘Klopp denies an answer!’”

Time will tell if Pogba is given the opportunity to impress against Liverpool, as on paper, he remains United’s most talented midfielder.

As they continue to chase a top-four finish this season while also looking to deal a blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, it will surely become increasingly difficult to justify leaving the World Cup winner out.