Arsenal could reportedly be given the opportunity to sign Barcelona misfit Denis Suarez for just £14m, giving them a potentially ideal Aaron Ramsey replacement.

The 24-year-old has managed to make just five appearances in all competitions so far this season, as the fierce competition for places at the Nou Camp has kept him low down on the pecking order.

With the arrival of Arthur this past summer, coupled with the ongoing presence of club stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, it seems unlikely that Suarez’s situation will change any time soon, and so if he is desperate for a more prominent role and regular playing time, an exit would seemingly make sense.

According to The Independent, he will look to move on in January, and it’s claimed that he’s even been offered to interested parties such as Arsenal, who are specifically named in the report, for just £14m.

Although he hasn’t really convinced entirely at this stage of his career given his struggles to establish himself at Barcelona, that fee should perhaps help persuade a club to take the gamble and invest in him in the hope that he does kick on and deliver on his potential.

Importantly, it’s also noted in the report that Emery knows him well having taken him on loan during his stint at Sevilla, and so perhaps that could also be a crucial factor in helping both parties reach an agreement to start the next chapter of Suarez’s career.

Arsenal of course have an upcoming issue next summer, as with Aaron Ramsey’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Emery will have a hole to fill in his midfield.

Given Suarez’s technical quality, creativity and classy abilities in midfield, he could be an ideal addition to replace the Welshman, while complementing what the likes of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka bring to the team from a defensive perspective.

Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona have got their sights set on Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong too, and so if the Dutchman was to arrive, that could push Suarez further out of the picture, making a move to Arsenal all the more sensible.