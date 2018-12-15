Chelsea could be about to lose Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January, two Premier League clubs will offer Loftus-Cheek the regular football he’s been longing for.

According to The Sun, Premier League surprise package Bournemouth are set to do battle with West Ham in the January transfer window, with both clubs eyeing loan moves for Loftus-Cheek.

Both club’s would like to take the 22-year-old on loan with the view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Loftus-Cheek will need to consider securing regular first-team football in the near future if he wishes to cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up.

Loftus-Cheek’s lack of Premier League starts is a surprise given that the 22-year-old has scored 3 times in his 6 league appearances this season.

The England international has a tough decision to make if he’s to decide between Bournemouth and West Ham.

West Ham will offer the midfielder the chance to stay in London and learn from Manuel Pellegrini – the chance to learn from a world class coach doesn’t come up everyday.

Bournemouth on the other hand could promise that Loftus-Cheek will be their main man in midfield following the news that Lewis Cook will be out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

Loftus-Cheek can also look at the example set by Nathan Ake since he joined Bournemouth. The defender joined on loan and after impressing Eddie Howe, the Cherries splashed the cash to land the Netherlands international’s permanent signing.