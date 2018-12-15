Chelsea transfer news: PL rivals eye raid on Blues, star man drops big exit hint

Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill is reportedly a January transfer target for Fulham, while Cesc Fabregas has seemingly dropped a major exit hint.

Despite the fact that the Blues continue to compete on multiple fronts this season with the Premier League, Europa League and domestic cups still on their radar, the pair have struggled to establish themselves as key figures under Maurizio Sarri.

Cahill has managed to make just seven appearances in all competitions thus far, and with the 32-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea set to expire at the end of the season, it has to be said that his long-term future at Stamford Bridge looks to be in serious doubt.

According to Sky Sports, the defensive ace could be given an opportunity to continue to play in the Premier League, as Fulham are eyeing a move for him in the New Year to help tighten up their leaky defence.

The Cottagers have conceded a staggering 40 goals in just 16 Premier League games so far this year, giving them the worst defensive record in the top flight. With that in mind, a swoop for Cahill with his experience and leadership could be a great move.

As per Calciomercato, Cahill has also been attracting attention from AC Milan, and so it remains to be seen if a possible move abroad becomes a realistic possibility.

Fabregas drops exit hint

Meanwhile, Fabregas has been limited to just 12 outings so far this season, and with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic being preferred by Sarri alongside N’Golo Kante, the Spaniard has also struggled to secure a regular spot in the line-up.

Speaking about his future, the 31-year-old has conceded that he’s not happy with his current role at Chelsea, and so coupled with his contract also expiring in the summer, an exit could be on the cards.

“I know what my role is. Unfortunately it’s not the one I want,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “It’s a difficult situation for me, obviously. I’m playing the cups and the Europa League. I don’t give up. We’ll see what happens.”

As noted by The Sun, Fabregas has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, with the Italian giants desperately in need of midfield reinforcements given the long-term injury blows suffered by Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura.

With Gennaro Gattuso continuing to try and lead them to Champions League qualification this season, adding Fabregas could be a crucial signing for the second half of the campaign to help guide his young side towards their objective.