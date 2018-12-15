Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Levante: These fans call for key man to start, Valverde snub slammed

Barcelona face a trip to Levante on Sunday night as they look to move ahead of their rivals at the top of the La Liga table once again.

Atletico Madrid’s win on Saturday moved them level with the Catalan giants at the top of the table for the time being, while Real Madrid now sit just two points behind Ernesto Valverde’s men too.

With that in mind, the pressure is back on Barca to respond to open that gap up again, and they’ll hope to do so with a convincing display at Levante.

Prior to their slip-up in the Champions League in midweek at home to Tottenham, the reigning Spanish champions were in sensational form in their 4-0 win over rivals Espanyol last weekend.

They’ll hope to produce a similar performance, and as seen in the tweets below, many of their fans want to see Ousmane Dembele start.

The 21-year-old has bagged nine goals and five assists in 20 appearances so far this season, with two in his last two outings, and so it’s no surprise to see his popularity among supporters given his decisive impact on the pitch.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all praise and positivity for Valverde, as his decision to leave starlet Riqui Puig out of his squad hasn’t gone down particularly well.

His snub was heavily criticised, as seen below, with many seemingly believing that the clash with Levante would have been an ideal opportunity to continue to integrate him into the senior squad.

However, Barcelona fans will have to wait a little longer before that happens it seems while also hoping that they can pick up another win this weekend…

Wish Puig was given more of a chance in the first team ?? — ? ??????? ? (@TheGoatMessi10) December 15, 2018

We prefer dembele starting — Element Enthalpy (@ElementEnthalpy) December 15, 2018

Puig en ves de Rakitic, ????, — luistualiza (@LuistcYah) December 15, 2018

I hope Dembele gets a start. — Anurag Sharma (@anurag_029) December 15, 2018

start dembele and coutinho — ed (@spededuardo) December 15, 2018

P U I G — Sebastián. (@Favestian) December 15, 2018

Mi 11: Stegen; Semedo Piqué Lenglet Alba; Busi Vidal Arthur; Dembelé Suárez Leo. — Jesus Orange Santana (@chanitons) December 15, 2018

Puig ???? — jose (@jose62477744) December 15, 2018

OSAMEEEE DEMBELÈEEE — Niko (@iniesta_el8) December 15, 2018