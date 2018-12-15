Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax fraud when he appears before court in Madrid on January 14.

According to a report from The Mirror, the case against Ronaldo is in relation to the former Real Madrid’s star’s failure to declare income “generated in Spain through image rights”.

It’s believed that Ronaldo defrauded the Spanish treasury of around €14.7m.

Spain’s laws state that jail sentences up to two years are to be suspended for first-time offenders, should the accused commit any further crimes in Spain during this period of time – they will be thrown into jail.

Ronaldo is not the first star to be handed a suspended sentence for his tax exploits in Spain – the Portuguese star’s rival, Lionel Messi was also handed a suspended sentence when the Barcelona star was found guilty of similar offences back in May 2017.

According to the report, Ronaldo has asked if he can appear to the court by video-link.

The court appearance will bring a close to the matter and the report states that Ronaldo’s final bill for his offences will amount to at least €18.9m, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be required to pay fines and interest for his offences.