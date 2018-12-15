Juventus could offer €40m-rated star in Paul Pogba swap deal with Man Utd

Juventus could reportedly use Alex Sandro in their bid to prise Paul Pogba back to Turin from Man Utd next summer.

Speculation has seemingly been rife about the 25-year-old ever since he conceded that he wasn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford back in August, as noted by the Guardian.

He has continued to struggle with inconsistency since, with Jose Mourinho opting to drop him to the bench in recent clashes with Young Boys, Arsenal and Fulham.

With that in mind, it does raise question marks over the Frenchman’s long-term future at Man Utd, and as per TuttoMercatoWeb, it appears as though Juventus have firmly set their sights on their former midfield star.

Pogba emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe during his previous stint with the Bianconeri, making 178 appearances for the Italian giants while winning four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

In turn, perhaps a return to Turin could help bring the best out of him again.

In order to make that happen, TMW report that €40m-rated Alex Sandro could be included in an offer from Juventus to help persuade United to allow Pogba to leave.

It’s claimed that Man Utd even sent scouts to watch the Brazilian left-back in action in the Champions League in midweek, while the Metro note that both the Red Devils and Chelsea have been linked with him previously.

That move arguably doesn’t make a great deal of sense from Mourinho given Luke Shaw’s improvement this season, but if they are genuinely interested in Alex Sandro, then a swap offer involving the Brazilian and money could perhaps be enough to convince United to green light a Pogba exit.

Time will tell if that materialises, but not content with looking on course to win an eighth consecutive Serie A title, challenging in Europe and signing Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, Juventus look determined to strengthen their squad further.