Key update on €110m, prolific 130-goal star eyed by Real Madrid and Chelsea

The agent of Real Madrid and Chelsea transfer target Mauro Icardi has seemingly suggested that the prolific forward will commit his long-term future to Inter.

Icardi has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 119 goals in 200 games for the Nerazzurri, taking his career tally up to 130 goals.

With that in mind, the 25-year-old would undoubtedly bolster any attack, and so it’s no real surprise to see his name mentioned in the transfer gossip columns.

As reported by Goal.com though, it would appear as though his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has dropped a major hint that he is set to sign a contract renewal with Inter to commit his long-term future to the Italian giants.

Further, it’s added that Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona have all been paired with an interest in the Argentine international who has a €110m release clause in his current contract, and so it would appear as though the trio could all be left disappointed in their bid to prise him away from Serie A.

As noted by the Express, it had previously been suggested that Chelsea would launch a January swoop for Icardi, with coach Maurizio Sarri struggling to get a consistent source of goals out of his current attacking options.

While Alvaro Morata has bagged seven goals in 21 appearances, Olivier Giroud has managed to score five in 18 outings.

Naturally, others have chipped in to help Chelsea enjoy a solid first half to the campaign under their new boss, but ultimately it has to be said that their lives would be made a lot easier with the presence of a prolific forward leading the line.

Icardi would arguably be the perfect solution for Sarri in his system, as the Inter captain leads by example up top and is a predator in the box which could see him latch onto chances created by the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

Nevertheless, it looks as though the Blues may well have to search elsewhere along with Real Madrid and Barcelona in their respective bids to bolster their attacks.