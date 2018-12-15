Things are certainly on the up for Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona, after a turbulent first 12 months it seems the youngster is now completely focused and dedicated.

In a bid to keep Dembele on the straight and narrow, Barcelona have told Dembele that he is no longer allowed to turn his phone off or have it on silent. Barcelona are working to ensure that Dembele never misses or is late to training again.

This is according to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, who also reported that the reason behind Dembele’s problems were centred around what the Frenchman is getting up to in the early hours of the morning.

What Dembele gets up to at night may be a surprise to some – the report understands that the 21-year-old stays up until the early hours of the morning playing video games or watching television series.

Dembele is certainly one of the most talented players in his age group – in the entire world.

With Barcelona putting these measures into place and also fining the French star €200,000, it’s likely that the youngster will make sure he isn’t late for training ever again.