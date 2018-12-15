Man Utd must pay €50m next summer to land long-time Jose Mourinho transfer target

Man Utd have long been linked with a swoop for Ivan Perisic, but it’s reported that it will take around €50m to prise him away from Inter next summer.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News last month, the Croatian international made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, while it’s noted in that report that he’s been on United’s radar since 2017.

Now, it’s reported that Inter are ready to green light an exit at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports via the paper edition of Tuttosport, but they are still demanding around €50m which could complicate any potential move to Old Trafford.

Not only is that a lot of money to spend on a player set to turn 30 in February, but given Perisic’s form so far this season, it must surely be ringing alarm bells for the Red Devils.

After playing an influential role in helping Inter qualify for the Champions League last season, coupled with playing a fundamental part in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final this past summer, Perisic has established himself as a key figure for both club and country in recent years.

However, he’s managed to score just two goals while providing two assists in 20 appearances for Inter so far this campaign, and that is nowhere near the numbers he set last season.

Whether it’s a worrying decline in his play or perhaps fatigue catching up after a gruelling season last year following by little time to rest over the summer due to the World Cup, is unclear.

Nevertheless, it is a concern currently for Perisic himself and Inter as they dropped out of the Champions League this week and continue to fall off the pace set by Juventus in Serie A.

Assuming Man Utd have been keeping tabs on his campaign thus far, €50m sounds like a lot of money for a player who arguably is no longer a guarantee to be a decisive figure.

As seen in the tweet below, Perisic was even dropped for Inter’s clash with Udinese on Saturday.