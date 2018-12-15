One Manchester United star is eyeing the exit door at Old Trafford in January, the star’s rift with manager Jose Mourinho has taken centre stage recently.

According to the MailOnline, United captain Antonio Valencia is open to leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window, the right-back has reportedly accepted the fact that he has no chance of winning back Mourinho’s trust.

Valencia and his agent discussed the 33-year-old’s options in a meeting in Manchester this week, it’s understood that West Ham as well as clubs from Spain are interested in the Ecuadorian.

Valencia is United’s longest serving player in their current squad, the Red Devils veteran has made 337 appearances since he joined from Wigan in 2009.

The full-back is unhappy with the way he’s been treated and the report also highlighted that the rift between Valencia and Mourinho has left the two barely on speaking terms.

The fact that United’s manager is not close to the club’s captain further reinforces the idea that the Manchester club are in turmoil right now.

The Red Devils are currently 6th in the Premier League and after a horrendous start to the season United fans will have to accept that Champions League football next season isn’t very likely.