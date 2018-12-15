Some Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to a video posted by Paul Pogba where the Frenchman wishes Jesse Lingard a happy birthday before showing off his best dance moves.

Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils travel to Anfield tomorrow afternoon to face off against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial encounter.

United’s poor start to the season could be forgotten if Mourinho is the mastermind behind a shock victory against United’s arch enemies tomorrow.

Check out the video below, posted on Pogba’s instagram:

United are currently in 6th place in the league – 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

A win tomorrow could motivate the Red Devils to turn around a poor start to the season and finish in the Champions League places after all.

Check out some fan reaction to Pogba and Lingard dancing just a day before United vs Liverpool:

Jose and Souness absolutely fuming right now — JS (@VictorWindelof) December 15, 2018

What a bunch of idiots! ???? — Raeez (@Raeez_S) December 15, 2018

This is why we’re fucking SHITE man. Too busy fucking around at training doing stupid dances. Fuck off. Not in the mood for this — Wayuun @ CWL Vegas (@wayuun_cod) December 15, 2018

@DavidJobe2 preparation for Liverpool going well — Tom Roberts (@tomroberts2789) December 15, 2018

should put that much effort in tomorrow and we will be fine — Tevz (@evz98) December 15, 2018

Need this chemistry on the pitch — Yawar (@yawarnadeem) December 15, 2018

Biggest game of season tomorrow. Pathetic cunt. — T (@Typbets2603) December 15, 2018

89 million pounds for that — Peter Weller (@peterweller43) December 15, 2018

The state of that! — David Kelly ??????? (@kellyd1979) December 15, 2018

Such a joke of a club these days — ?~AJB~? (@alexjb93) December 15, 2018

Embarrassment!! Need to get somebody in to sort that shite!! — Gaz Foster (@ZofzagGareth) December 15, 2018

This current United squads a fucking joke. What’s with all the stupid dancing. Get a fucking grip! — craig halpin (@halpin420) December 15, 2018