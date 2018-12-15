Some Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to a video posted by Paul Pogba where the Frenchman wishes Jesse Lingard a happy birthday before showing off his best dance moves.
Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils travel to Anfield tomorrow afternoon to face off against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial encounter.
United’s poor start to the season could be forgotten if Mourinho is the mastermind behind a shock victory against United’s arch enemies tomorrow.
Check out the video below, posted on Pogba’s instagram:
United are currently in 6th place in the league – 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
A win tomorrow could motivate the Red Devils to turn around a poor start to the season and finish in the Champions League places after all.
Check out some fan reaction to Pogba and Lingard dancing just a day before United vs Liverpool:
Jose and Souness absolutely fuming right now
— JS (@VictorWindelof) December 15, 2018
What a bunch of idiots! ????
— Raeez (@Raeez_S) December 15, 2018
This is why we’re fucking SHITE man. Too busy fucking around at training doing stupid dances. Fuck off. Not in the mood for this
— Wayuun @ CWL Vegas (@wayuun_cod) December 15, 2018
@DavidJobe2 preparation for Liverpool going well
— Tom Roberts (@tomroberts2789) December 15, 2018
should put that much effort in tomorrow and we will be fine
— Tevz (@evz98) December 15, 2018
Need this chemistry on the pitch
— Yawar (@yawarnadeem) December 15, 2018
Biggest game of season tomorrow. Pathetic cunt.
— T (@Typbets2603) December 15, 2018
89 million pounds for that
— Peter Weller (@peterweller43) December 15, 2018
The state of that!
— David Kelly ??????? (@kellyd1979) December 15, 2018
Such a joke of a club these days
— ?~AJB~? (@alexjb93) December 15, 2018
Embarrassment!! Need to get somebody in to sort that shite!!
— Gaz Foster (@ZofzagGareth) December 15, 2018
This current United squads a fucking joke. What’s with all the stupid dancing. Get a fucking grip!
— craig halpin (@halpin420) December 15, 2018