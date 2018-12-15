Menu

‘Need this chemistry on the pitch’ These United fans react to Paul Pogba posting a video of himself and Jesse Lingard dancing a day before crucial Liverpool clash

Some Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to a video posted by Paul Pogba where the Frenchman wishes Jesse Lingard a happy birthday before showing off his best dance moves.

Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils travel to Anfield tomorrow afternoon to face off against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial encounter.

United’s poor start to the season could be forgotten if Mourinho is the mastermind behind a shock victory against United’s arch enemies tomorrow.

Check out the video below, posted on Pogba’s instagram:

United are currently in 6th place in the league – 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

A win tomorrow could motivate the Red Devils to turn around a poor start to the season and finish in the Champions League places after all.

Check out some fan reaction to Pogba and Lingard dancing just a day before United vs Liverpool:

