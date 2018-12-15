One of Real Madrid’s most impressive players this season will reportedly ask for a transfer away from the Bernabeu in January if he’s not playing regular football.

According to a report from ESPN FC, talented midfielder Marcos Llorente will ask for a move away from Los Blancos in January if he isn’t playing regularly for the Spanish giants.

It may come as a surprise to Madrid fans that Llorente could be seeking a move away considering that the 23-year-old has started each of Madrid’s last six games.

Llorente has been given the chance to impress under Santiago Solari since Brazilian anchor man Casemiro has been sidelined with an injury, although it seems that Llorente is fearing for his future with Casemiro nearing a return for Los Blancos.

Llorente’s frustrations could stem from the fact that he only played once in the first four months of the season before Casemiro was injured.

ESPN also highlighted that European giants; Arsenal, Liverpool, Roma and Napoli have all been linked with the defensive midfielder in recent months.

Llorente certainly wouldn’t consider leaving Madrid if his career wasn’t on the line – after all Madrid is in the midfielder’s blood.

Llorente’s father – Paco – represented Madrid over 100 times during a 7-year spell with the club. Llorente is also the great-nephew of one of Real Madrid’s greatest players of all time – Francisco Gento.

Gento is regarded as one of the best players in the world of his generation. The Spanish winger won a record six European Cups with Los Blancos during a decade of dominance from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.