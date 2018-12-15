‘True role model’ – These fans love what N’Golo Kante said as Chelsea ace asked if he’ll replace beloved Mini

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has built a strong reputation for being one of the most humble players in football, and he’s been flooded with praise after showing that humility again.

As noted by the Evening Standard, it has been reported that the Frenchman could sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge which will see him earn a whopping £290,000-a-week.

With that kind of money coming in, he could be forgiven for spending a little on the finer things in life, and perhaps upgrading his Mini Cooper would have been on the to-do list.

However, as seen in the video below, the World Cup winner insisted that the money won’t change him and he’ll be sticking with his beloved motor regardless of whether or not he pens a new lucrative deal.

That in turn then sparked a wonderful response, as seen in the tweets below, from fans from various clubs, who praised Kante for showing such humility and establishing himself as a real role model for the younger generations.

Ultimately, Kante could arguably be considered a role model for everyone, such is his positive attitude and outlook on life. It’s hoped that he continues to enjoy a successful career and happy life as clearly none of it is going to go to his head…

N’golo Kanté drives to training in a Mini Cooper. N’golo Kanté never even played top flight football before the 2014 World Cup. N’golo Kanté has since won 2 Premier League trophies, an FA Cup, and is a World Cup Champion.#CFC – #FRA pic.twitter.com/uDRq7MQ4Cg — ??7 (@NGoloFC) July 15, 2018

Will be great to meet you someday Ngolo Kante. You are a true role model to many of us — #DreamChaser Niqqa (@MakerNurudeen) December 15, 2018

Masha’Allah. N’Golo Kante is one of the most humble people I’ve ever seen. From a Liverpool fan ?? — N.Mahmoud (@N_Mahmoud_7) December 15, 2018

Great role model for young lads — Criostoir Cú Chuilleanáin (@Cullencork) December 15, 2018

Humble ngolo ? — ????? (@CareFreeRomeo) December 15, 2018

Now that’s a proper Footballer you look upto. — Arun (@19arun92) December 15, 2018

Incredible humility — Thuba (@ThubaDlamini) December 15, 2018

Top guy, top player. ?? — Doctor Like Daniel ? (@DTSalamander) December 15, 2018

Beautiful just beautiful — Sameer Kadri (@SameerKadri) December 15, 2018