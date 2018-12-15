Menu

‘True role model’ – These fans love what N’Golo Kante said as Chelsea ace asked if he’ll replace beloved Mini

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has built a strong reputation for being one of the most humble players in football, and he’s been flooded with praise after showing that humility again.

As noted by the Evening Standard, it has been reported that the Frenchman could sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge which will see him earn a whopping £290,000-a-week.

SEE MORE: Key update on €110m, prolific 130-goal star eyed by Real Madrid and Chelsea

With that kind of money coming in, he could be forgiven for spending a little on the finer things in life, and perhaps upgrading his Mini Cooper would have been on the to-do list.

However, as seen in the video below, the World Cup winner insisted that the money won’t change him and he’ll be sticking with his beloved motor regardless of whether or not he pens a new lucrative deal.

That in turn then sparked a wonderful response, as seen in the tweets below, from fans from various clubs, who praised Kante for showing such humility and establishing himself as a real role model for the younger generations.

Ultimately, Kante could arguably be considered a role model for everyone, such is his positive attitude and outlook on life. It’s hoped that he continues to enjoy a successful career and happy life as clearly none of it is going to go to his head…

More Stories about N'Golo Kante
More Stories N'Golo Kante