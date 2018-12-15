Menu

‘We’re such a banter club’ – Brutal reaction from these Man Utd fans after star signs new contract

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man Utd defender Chris Smalling has officially signed a new contract at the club to extend his stay until 2022, but the reaction hasn’t been universally positive from fans.

The 29-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2010 and has gone on to make 307 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies.

SEE MORE: Video: Jose Mourinho’s brilliant answer when asked if this is best Liverpool he’s faced

Despite playing a prominent role under Jose Mourinho, it hasn’t helped tighten up the United defence as they’ve conceded 26 goals in just 16 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it’s no real surprise that the decision to hand him a new contract hasn’t gone down particularly well, as seen in the tweets below from countless supporters.

Many have been critical of the club’s decision to extend his stay, albeit it remains to be seen if he continues to play such a crucial role or if possible summer transfer plans mean that he will be kept on in order to act as key depth with United looking to compete on multiple fronts.

As noted by the Independent, it was suggested that Mourinho was far from happy this past summer over the club’s inability to bring in another defender and bolster his backline.

In turn, it’s unclear as to whether he has now simply accepted that he will not be bringing in any new faces, and as a result will have to continue to show faith in the likes of Smalling.

For the England international, he may be well advised to avoid reading the reaction that the announcement has received on social media, but on a personal level, he will be delighted to have extended his stay at Man Utd and will undoubtedly be desperate to help them to achieve success moving forward.

More Stories about Chris Smalling
More Stories Chris Smalling