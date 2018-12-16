Alisson trolled by Manchester United’s official Twitter account after howler gifts Jesse Lingard a goal vs Liverpool

Manchester United’s Twitter account have subtly trolled Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson over his ‘present’ to Jesse Lingard, who celebrated his birthday yesterday.

The England international pounced on an awful Alisson error in the big game at Anfield tonight, making it 1-1 after an action-packed first half.

Lingard turned 26 this week and will be delighted to have got on the score sheet in such a big game, with United now surely having a fighting chance of getting something out of this game.

Not many would have predicted that beforehand given the form of the two clubs, and given the way Liverpool started in this evening’s match.

But then, few will have seen Alisson’s ridiculous mistake coming either, and there’s no doubt a big clanger like that in such a big game is certainly a real gift for Lingard and United.

Is that what MUFC’s Twitter page were getting at with this tweet below? It does sound like it…